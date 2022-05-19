Malaysian girl admitted to ICU after being made to run 30 rounds in school as punishment

A class punishment took a near-fatal turn for one teenage girl, after she and her classmates were made to run 30 rounds at school.

The girl was rushed to hospital after feeling unwell and was subsequently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The incident happened at Foon Yew High School in Kulai, Johor on May 11.

According to China Press, the teacher had punished the whole class as one of them did not complete their homework. The students were allegedly made to run 30 rounds around the volleyball court with their masks on.

After 15 rounds, the girl felt ill and was allowed to walk the remaining rounds. Once she got home, however, her heart rate accelerated rapidly and she was rushed to hospital, where her heart rate measured 200bpm and she reportedly went into shock.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted and reposted online, the girl's mother indicated that the school had brushed her off when she wanted to discuss the incident after several days had passed.

"They told me the issue had been settled and that the school did not enforce mask-wearing during physical activity," she said of her visit, adding that her request to see the principal was also rejected.

"My daughter went into shock for several seconds, it's not a small matter," she reportedly wrote.

Expressing displeasure that the school had said they did not enforce mask-wearing during physical activity, she wrote: "My daughter told me before that the teacher had asked the class to wear their masks even when exercising, except if they are feeling unwell.

"If my daughter was lying, then why did the whole class have their face masks on when running?" she questioned in her post. She also said it was unfair to punish her daughter when she was not the one who didn't finish the homework.

The school's dismissiveness of the case prompted her to post about the incident online, after which the principal called to apologise, she wrote.

The girl's parents were subsequently invited to the school for a meeting on Wednesday (May 18), where they received a formal apology from the principal and teacher involved.

The student's mother also indicated in her latest post that they would no longer be pursuing the matter.

When interviewed by China Press, the principal acknowledged that the teacher had handled the matter inappropriately.

The principal added that the situation had arisen because both the school and the parents were unaware of the girl's health problems.

The parents have since submitted an official health declaration to the school which would excuse the girl from intense physical activity.

