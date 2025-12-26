Malaysian homestay owner in shock after guests leave room in disarray, including red stain on mattresses, sheets

What was meant to be a routine turnover between guests turned into a nightmare for a Malaysian homestay owner after her unit was left in a shambles.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 21) describing her ordeal, Carrie Tan said that the group had requested to extend their stay by an additional day on Dec 20.

Since she had another group scheduled to check in, she told them that she was unable to accommodate the request and asked them to check out by 12pm.

Around 1pm, when her cleaner arrived at the unit, it was in a complete mess, with trash left scattered and a large pool of red liquid soaked through the mattress and bedsheets, she said.

"It looked very much like a pool of blood, but after some consideration, we believe it might not have been blood, as there was no strong odour," said Tan.

She added that she immediately tried to contact the guests to find out what had happened, but her messages and calls went unanswered, and they seemed to have disappeared.

"The guests had clearly run off, and the platform could at most compensate RM150 (S$48), which is nowhere near enough. My bedsheets, mattress, and pillows were all ruined," wrote Tan.

Despite cleaning and disinfecting the entire unit and arranging for a new mattress to be delivered immediately, Tan said she had to absorb the losses to ensure the homestay was ready for the next guests.

"I can only say that encountering guests like this is really unlucky. So if you stay at a homestay, please don't blame the landlord for collecting a deposit — we've had far too many problems like this," she added.

