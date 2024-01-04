Malaysian lets elderly man try his Lamborghini after seeing him admire it, warms netizens' hearts

It is not every day that one gets offered to sit in a stranger's Lamborghini.

Malaysian TikToker, Aasuperscalper won the hearts of netizens for allowing an elderly man to sit in the driver's seat of his supercar.

The heartwarming encounter shared on TikTok on Dec 30, 2023, showed the man admiring the TikToker's parked Lamborghini from a distance.

Noticing how the elderly man appeared to be fascinated by the supercar, Aasuperscalper invited the man to have a seat inside his car without hesitation.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@aasuperscalper/video/7318342752566119682[/embed]

'I give you the key'

"You can try, I can give you the key," Aasuperscalper graciously said to the uncle.

Thanking the TikToker for his kind gesture, the uncle repeatedly declined his offer. "I cannot touch," the uncle added.

Aasuperscalper reassured the uncle that he was happy to let him try the Lamborghini out.

"Come, I teach you how to start," the TikToker said, insisting that the elderly man sit in the driver's seat of the Lamborghini.

In the one-minute clip, Aasuperscalper can be seen patiently showing him the car's brakes and even asking him to start the engine.

'Such a humble person'

"Wow," the uncle said in admiration as the Lamborghini's engine roared.

Thanking Aasuperscalper for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, the elderly man also congratulated him for owning the "very nice car".

The clip ended with them posing for a photo together, alongside the Lamborghini.

The wholesome video garnered 3.9 million views on TikTok, with netizens praising Aasuperscalper for his generosity.

"For you, it's just another day. For him, it's the best day ever, thank you 'abang' (brother in Malay) for being so kind!" a netizen commented.

ALSO READ: 'Cool and humble' Lamborghini driver in Yishun who went viral on TikTok shares he is 'kinda unemployed'

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com