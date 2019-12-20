Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

PHOTO: Facebook/rengamstreet.bojod
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Malaysia may be facing heavy rains and bitter weather but one man from Kluang is warming hearts with his heroic rescue of a dog that was left chained up in floodwaters.

The footage of the rescue mission, which was uploaded on Facebook on Sunday (Dec 15) by Bojod Azmi, showed Bojod wading through muddy flood waters in order to reach the dog, which was chained to a wooden platform in the middle of a field.

It was raining steadily and the water level appeared to be around the level of the dog’s chest. As Bojod approached the dog, it began wagging its tail and barking at him.

Undoing the chain, Bojod carefully led the dog to safety as one of his friends remarked: “It swims well too!”

In an interview with China Press, Bojod said he worked for the town’s district council and had been driving past an oil plant plantation on Dec 14 to check on the condition of the area after recent floods.

As he and his friends passed by one particular field, they heard barking.

“We had already driven past the area, but I was worried that there was really a dog stuck in the water so I turned back,” he said. “Then I saw a wooden structure in the middle of the field and a dog that wouldn’t stop barking.” 

operasi brjaya menyelamatkn 1 nyawa..dh taw musim hujan musim2 bnjir ap punya bingai tuan punye anjing xtaw la ge ikat anjing 2...mmg anjing punye tuan anjing..

Posted by Bojod Azmi on Sunday, 15 December 2019

His friends warned him not to approach the dog, fearing that it would bite him. But Bojod made up his mind to help it as it was also a life, he explained.

After the rescue, he fed the dog some bread and water and tried to get it to leave with him, but it would not budge.

It could have been waiting for its owner, he surmised.

Bojod’s kindness towards the dog had netizens singing his praises.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

In a Facebook comment, he thanked netizens for their well wishes and promised to provide more updates if he ever saw the dog again.

Recent flooding in parts of Malaysia have seen thousands seeking shelter at temporary flood relief centres.

Kluang alone recorded 1,035 victims who were displaced from their homes.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
malaysia animals Dogs kindness

TRENDING

Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train - but it&#039;s just a cosplayer
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
5 fun and free activities in Singapore this weekend to get you into the Christmas mood
5 fun and free activities in Singapore this weekend to get you into the Christmas mood
Tourists love them, locals can&#039;t live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
Tourists love them, locals can't live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES