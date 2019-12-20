Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

Malaysia may be facing heavy rains and bitter weather but one man from Kluang is warming hearts with his heroic rescue of a dog that was left chained up in floodwaters.

The footage of the rescue mission, which was uploaded on Facebook on Sunday (Dec 15) by Bojod Azmi, showed Bojod wading through muddy flood waters in order to reach the dog, which was chained to a wooden platform in the middle of a field.

It was raining steadily and the water level appeared to be around the level of the dog’s chest. As Bojod approached the dog, it began wagging its tail and barking at him.

Undoing the chain, Bojod carefully led the dog to safety as one of his friends remarked: “It swims well too!”

In an interview with China Press, Bojod said he worked for the town’s district council and had been driving past an oil plant plantation on Dec 14 to check on the condition of the area after recent floods.

As he and his friends passed by one particular field, they heard barking.

“We had already driven past the area, but I was worried that there was really a dog stuck in the water so I turned back,” he said. “Then I saw a wooden structure in the middle of the field and a dog that wouldn’t stop barking.”

operasi brjaya menyelamatkn 1 nyawa..dh taw musim hujan musim2 bnjir ap punya bingai tuan punye anjing xtaw la ge ikat anjing 2...mmg anjing punye tuan anjing.. Posted by Bojod Azmi on Sunday, 15 December 2019

His friends warned him not to approach the dog, fearing that it would bite him. But Bojod made up his mind to help it as it was also a life, he explained.

After the rescue, he fed the dog some bread and water and tried to get it to leave with him, but it would not budge.

It could have been waiting for its owner, he surmised.

Bojod’s kindness towards the dog had netizens singing his praises.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

In a Facebook comment, he thanked netizens for their well wishes and promised to provide more updates if he ever saw the dog again.

Recent flooding in parts of Malaysia have seen thousands seeking shelter at temporary flood relief centres.

Kluang alone recorded 1,035 victims who were displaced from their homes.

