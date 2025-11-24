Malaysian man drives car with blown tyre in KL, tests positive for drugs

A Malaysian driver has turned himself in to the police and tested positive for three kinds of illicit drugs after a video of him driving along a highway with a shredded tyre went viral.

The video was captured on Saturday (Nov 22) at around 8am by a motorcyclist who saw the 32-year-old driving dangerously on the Sungai Besi Expressway in Kuala Lumpur.

In a series of TikTok videos, the black Range Rover is seen hurtling down the highway with the shredded tyre and bare rim on its right rear wheel, with the driver ignoring warnings from other motorists.

The rim can also be heard screeching against the road.

There were also two passengers in the car who appeared indifferent throughout the exchange between the driver and the motorcyclist filming the incident.

The driver surrendered himself at the KL Traffic Police Station on Nov 23 at around 10.30am according to local media.

The culprit was made to undergo urine testing, which came back positive for ketamine, amphetamine and methamphetamine, said City Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa.

"An Evidential Breath Analyser test to determine if he was also under the influence of alcohol came back negative," he added.

The driver claimed his tyre had burst after hitting a pothole and that he continued driving as his home was nearby.

He is currently in police custody at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters and is being investigated for reckless driving.

