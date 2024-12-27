Malaysian man publicly caned for Islamic crime of close proximity

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysian man was caned at a mosque in the northeastern state of Terengganu on Friday (Dec 27) for the Islamic crime of close proximity with a non-family member of the opposite sex, local media reported, in a rare public sentencing.

Muslim-majority Malaysia practices a dual-track legal system, with Islamic criminal and family laws applicable to Muslims alongside secular laws.

Mohd Affendi Awang, 42, was convicted of the Islamic crime of "khalwat" and sentenced to six strokes of the cane and a fine after he pleaded guilty to the offence last month. It was the third time Mohd Affendi, a construction worker, has been convicted of the crime.

Mohd Affendi, who is also a father of five, underwent a medical examination before he was caned at a Terengganu mosque, witnessed by 90 people and under strong police presence, following Friday prayers, Malay-language daily Utusan Malaysia said.

According to local broadcaster Astro Awani, the caning, which was carried out by an officer from the Marang Prison in Terengganu, lasted for two minutes.

Terengganu is governed by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), which advocates for a stricter interpretation of Islamic law.

In 2018, the state caned two women in a courtroom watched by dozens of people after they were convicted of attempting lesbian sex, prompting an outcry from human rights groups.

After the caning, PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said this demonstrates the Terengganu state government's commitment in strengthening Islamic law.

"The implementation of public caning for khalwat repeat offenders serves to educate the public in accordance with the commands of Allah," he said.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia criticised the court's decision, noting that the punishment undermines human rights, dignity and the rule of law, as well as raising questions regarding the legality of public caning under the Federal Constitution and federal law.

