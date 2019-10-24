Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back

Rainer Cheung
The winner of 2017's Miss Charming International recently found herself on the receiving end of a public backlash after one of her Facebook posts rubbed netizens the wrong way.

As for the reason why? The Malaysian model had attempted to name and shame an airline after a flight attendant allegedly stopped her from using the lavatory when the aircraft was about to land at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

Sabee Chin, 28, detailed how she and another passenger had waited for quite a while to use the toilet. When she asked a flight attendant about it, the latter told her the toilet was closed and asked her to return to her seat.

The crew member did not acknowledge Chin's second request to use the toilet, and repeated her instructions for Chin and the other passenger to return to their seats when she was asked for the third time.

Unsatisfied with the flight attendant's answer, Chin proceeded to film her, shoving the camera in her face whilst shouting.

Chin continued to record the incident even after getting off the plane, and included the faces of the cabin crew in the video as she yelled: "AirAsia! This is AirAsia ok!"

Instead of sympathy, the model received tons of comments from netizens who said she displayed poor behaviour. Many berated her for giving Malaysians a bad rep, and some even called her Ms Toilet, meaning to mock her pageant title.

Others also pointed out how Chin ought to have carried herself better as she is a public figure.

Chin has since removed her post and publicly apologised in a Facebook live video.

我做错的事我已道歉了，接下来就交给AirAsia 处理吧。我希望天会还我一个清白。 谢谢🙏🏻 支持我的人我很感激，但真的不用帮我在留言反抗，我担心你们也会受到影响。真的谢谢你们 谢谢🙏🏻 我会记在心里的❤️

Posted by SaBee Chin on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, passengers must remain seated with their seatbelt fastened whenever the seatbelt lights are on. This is to reduce the risk of injury should an unexpected situation or accident occur.

According to Business Inquirer, pilots cannot legally take off or land if there's a passenger in the toilet.

