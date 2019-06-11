Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

A Malaysian bridal boutique is attracting backlash after they went a little too far off the beaten path for a recent photoshoot.

The offending photos featuring models using actual gravestones as props circulated on Malaysian Twitter after user chrissytwittwit posted a series of tweets on Nov 5 calling out Mumyqueen Wedding Couture for their tone-deaf photoshoot in a Christian cemetery.

She wrote: "People surely will do anything just for the sake of attention. If you sit on my family's grave, I will find you right away girl."

"For us Christians, the cemetery is considered as a sacred/holy ground that has been blessed by the priest, " she explained.

In response to some Muslims who were apologising on behalf of the models, she added: "There is no need for you guys to say sorry on behalf of your religion."

"No matter your race or religion, If you're an idiot, you're an idiot. We're not angry because of their race or religion but because they lack respect for the places of others."

A video of the photoshoot showed at least two photographers and seven models at the cemetery.

The models, dressed in intricate gowns and toting flower bouquets, sat on several different graves for the shoot.

One model even went so far as to lie between two graves while a photographer hovered over her with one foot on each grave.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Twitter

According to chrissytwittwit, she had tried contacting the boutique owner via social media to request that they take down the photos but had gotten blocked instead.

The photos ignited a heated debate among Malaysian netizens, with many slamming the company for their insensitivity.

"I know the concept you are trying to go for. But this concept doesn't fit in Malaysia. Respect other religions."
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
"Let's see their reaction if there are non-Muslims posing on the grave of their family .... cheap marketing."
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Others placed the blame on the photographers and said that they should have known better.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
"The photographer is also stupid. They could be doing it for the money."
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

On the other hand, some argued that there was nothing wrong with taking photos at a cemetery.

"But really .. those who are shooting horror movies or involved in shoots at the cemetery, are those accepted? Same case with this post I think."
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Nur Amirah Mohd Amiruddin, 26, the founder of Mumyqueen Wedding Couture, apologised for the photoshoot in an interview with Harian Metro today (Nov 6), saying in Malay: "I admit my mistake and apologise to all that I offended."

Amirah also clarified that the pictures taken on Sunday (Nov 3) were shared "for fun" and were not intended to ridicule any other religion or to seek publicity.

She had chosen to take the pictures in a cemetery to "be different" and had taken inspiration from photoshoots from other countries.

"At any rate, I accept the criticisms of the public with an open heart and admit my mistakes but please do not blame the models," she said.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

