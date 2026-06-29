Malaysian mum hopes to meet recipient of late son's corneas: 'The only way I can let go'

Her son may be gone, but he's still providing light to someone out there — and this mum wants to know who they are.

A mum in Malaysia has shared her wish of meeting the recipient of her late son's corneas, according to her Facebook post last Wednesday (June 24).

Nor Afini Din, 42, said in her post: "Mama prays that one day mama gets to meet the recipient of Mirul's (her son) eye cornea, as the cure for the longing for mama, father and younger siblings.

"Mama and father donated as a gift to give new light to others."

Her late son, Muhammad Jaris Amirul bin Sharulanuar, died on May 23 in a motorcycle accident in Johor Bahru when his vehicle crashed into a road divider while he was on his way home from work, reported The New Straits Times on Monday (June 29).

He died six days before his 29th birthday.

While the loss of their son may have left Nor Afini and her family devastated, it was his wish to donate his corneas after death.

She and her husband had hesitated to fulfil his wish at first but eventually acquiesced to his last act of charity, according to NST.

Their entire family had previously pledged as organ donors and they decided to allow his corneas to be donated before his body was buried in Kelantan.

"We understand that the recipient's identity must remain confidential, and we accepted that from the beginning," she added.

"But I continue to pray that one day I will be able to meet the person because I miss him so much. For now, all I can do is visit his grave."

A bond beyond blood

Nor Afini had raised Amirul since he was 11 and he grew up as an obedient, kind-hearted and generous eldest brother to five siblings, NST reported.

His father had remarried after the death of his wife — Amirul's biological mother.

"I'm not asking for much, I just hope to meet the recipient of our child's corneas," Nor Afini said, according to Harian Metro.

"I want to look into their eyes because that's the only way I can let go of the longing for the deceased. I hope I have the fortune to meet him, and hopefully he'll come forward if he reads this story."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com