Malaysian PM Anwar orders probe into fighter jet crash at Kuantan airport

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for a "thorough investigation" into the crash of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan, Pahang, on Thursday night (Aug 21).

"The authorities are requested to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident and ensure that appropriate safety measures are taken," said Anwar on X.

Footage of the fighter jet bursting into flames during take-off has been circulating widely on social media.

Some local residents in Kuantan reported hearing a loud explosion during the time of the crash.

Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported 61-year-old Mazalan Abdullah, who was at a food stall opposite the air base at the time, as saying he heard two explosions and saw flames from the area.

"After the first explosion, I saw fire inside the airport area with smoke billowing. People nearby also tried to see what happened.

"When I looked towards the airfield, there were flames. Then came the second explosion, which caused the fire to spread further, and there was a burning smell," he told NST.

Speaking to Malaysian media on Friday morning, RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Muhammad Norazlan Aris said that the aircraft was carrying out routine training when it crashed at around 9.05pm on Thursday night.

He added that the RMAF has temporarily ground its fleet of seven remaining F/A-18D Hornet fighter jets.

"For now, the F/A-18D Hornet fleet has been grounded until the investigation determines the actual cause of the incident.

"It is too early to draw conclusions. The aircraft is equipped with a data collector, similar to a black box. Once recovered, we will analyse the data to help determine the probable causes," said the RMAF chief.

He also confirmed that the pilot, Major Mohamad Azhar Alang Kamarudin, 34, and the weapon system officer (WSO) Captain Mohamad Izzudin Mohamad Salleh, 28, were discharged from hospital on Aug 22.

The accident, believed to be the first loss from Malaysia's fleet of eight US-made F/A-18D Hornet fighter jets, comes days after Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had ordered the government to abandon plans to procure Black Hawk helicopters that are over three decades old, likening them to "flying coffins".

Sultan Ibrahim also stressed that military purchases must be assessed transparently and not based on the recommendations of agents or individuals with vested interests.

