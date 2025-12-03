Malaysian police arrest 44-year-old motorcyclist over Second Link road rage incident

A motorcyclist who pelted stones at a Malaysian woman's car during a road rage incident on the Second Link has been arrested.

The 44-year-old Malaysian culprit was arrested in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (Dec 2) at about 7.30pm, Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan told local media on Wednesday.

The suspect, who works as a technician in Singapore, is being investigated by Malaysian police for committing mischief, as well as reckless and dangerous riding.

On Monday, the Malaysian, who was riding a Singapore-registered motorcycle, allegedly honked and flashed the middle finger at the 30-year-old Malaysian after she had indicated a lane change.

He then allegedly damaged the front and rear windscreen of the woman’s car with stones — in a clip on social media that has since gone viral.

@asiaone On Monday (Dec 1), a Malaysian driver took to social media to share an incident with the rider of a Singapore-registered motorcycle along Pasir Gudang Highway in Johor. The driver alleged that the rider threw a stone at her car, damaging her windscreen. She suspects that the incident may be due to the rider's unhappiness when she changed lanes. #MalaysiaNews #Malaysia #Sgnews #Singapore #Road #Car #Motorcycle ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Assistant Commissioner Kumarasan on Wednesday said the suspect has no past criminal records. He also tested negative for drugs.

The man’s motorcycle has been seized, while he is being remanded for four days.

[[nid:726152]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com