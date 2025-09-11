Malaysian police draw submachine gun in high-speed chase with underage driver

Malaysian police officers whipped out a submachine gun as a last resort when an underaged driver refused to cooperate and stop his car along Jalan Bandar Baru in Kuala Terengganu on Monday (Sept 8).

A 16-year-old boy was later arrested by Kuala Terengganu police for driving without a license and for ramming a patrol car despite instructions to stop the car.

A 25-second video of the incident has gone viral after it was posted to X on Sept 9, and it has accumulated almost 60,000 views.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm when two mobile patrol vehicle officers noticed a grey Proton Wira car being driven in a suspicious manner, said Kuala Terengganu deputy police chief Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail in a statement on Wednesday.

The officers subsequently signalled the teenage driver to stop, but were ignored by the driver who instead sped up and attempted to flee, Bernama reported.

"The suspect not only ignored our calls to stop, but also drove dangerously and rammed the patrol car," said Wan Mohd Zaki, adding that the officers had no choice but to pull out a HK MP5 firearm, which eventually succeeded in making the suspect stop.

Upon investigation, officers found that the suspect was a student who had driven his brother's car without permission.

Searches in the vehicle did not yield any prohibited items.

"The suspect was issued a summons for driving without a licence. He was also given a stern warning and advised not to repeat the offence before being freed," Wan Mohd Zaki said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty.

"The police would like to emphasise that driving without a license and trying to escape from the authorities is a serious offence that can endanger oneself and other road users," said Wan Mohd Zaki.

