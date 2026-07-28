Malaysian police raid online scam centres in Johor and arrest 335 people, including 309 Chinese nationals

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian police have raided 32 premises hosting online scam activities in Johor state, arresting 335 people and seizing assets worth about one million ringgit (S$316,116), the state police chief said.

The operation was carried out on July 15, targeting two areas that had been identified as hubs for call centres running online fraud activities, Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday (July 28).

Those arrested were aged between 20 and 58 and included 309 Chinese nationals, 19 Indonesians, three Malaysians, and four Myanmarese, Ab Rahaman said.

Equipment and devices worth about one million ringgit that were used to carry out the fraud activities were also seized, he said.

"The fraud activities were carried out through investment and love scams, targeting victims from abroad, particularly from China and Indonesia," he added.

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