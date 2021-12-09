Malaysian Prison Department calls out fake online poster welcoming ex-PM Najib Razak to prison

While sending out greeting cards is a great way to express your heartfelt feelings for someone, the Malaysian Prison Department has clarified that they did not create one welcoming Najib Razak to prison.

A Facebook post shared on Wednesday (Dec 8) — with over 400 comments and almost 800 shares — showed an image of the smiling former Malaysian prime minister next to the words in Malay welcoming him to Sungai Buloh Prison in Selangor.

Although the poster that featured the Malaysian Prison Department logo appeared genuine, the word "Palsu" or fake in Malay is splashed across it in red.

In the comments, netizens were eager to 'welcome' Najib's demise — after Malaysia's Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld his conviction on graft charges involving 42 million ringgit (S$13.6 million) of 1Malaysia Development Berhad-linked funds.

"What time does check-in start?" PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Jabatan Penjara Malaysia

"Take good care of him, sir" PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Jabatan Penjara Malaysia

"Congratulations to the prison inmates, they're about to get a new staff." PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Jabatan Penjara Malaysia

In July last year, the High Court sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and a $68,090 fine, after he was found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

Najib, who maintains he is innocent, remains out of bail and plans to make a final appeal to the Federal Court, Malaysia's top tribunal.

Speaking at a press conference after the appeal court verdict, Najib said: "As a Muslim, in the name of Allah, I do not know and had never instructed anyone to transfer the money to my personal bank account."

