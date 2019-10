Malaysian prosecutor: Najib orchestrated graft like an 'emperor'

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak acted like an "emperor" who orchestrated massive fraud at a former unit of scandal-linked state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad ( 1MDB ), the country's attorney-general said at his trial on Tuesday.

Malaysian prosecutors have begun wrapping up their first case against the ex-premier, who faces seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power linked to alleged transfers of 42 million ringgit (S$13.7 million) into his personal bank account from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

Najib, who co-founded 1MDB in 2009, has also been slapped with 35 other offences linked to losses at 1MDB and other state entities.

He has plead not guilty to all charges.

Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said in his closing submissions that Najib had misused his positions as prime minister, finance minister and advisor to SRC International to obtain the funds.

"He could veto meetings, he took all decisions, he was the emperor of the company," Thomas told the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

He said Najib had exercised "ultimate power" to obtain government guarantees on two loans for SRC totalling 4 billion ringgit, which the prosecutor said was mostly misappropriated.

Defence lawyers have said Najib had no knowledge of the transfers into his accounts and that he was misled by Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, and SRC's former chief executive, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, both of whom are at large.