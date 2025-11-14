Ringgit strengthened against currencies of most trading partners, including Singapore dollar, in Q3 2025: Central bank

Malaysian ringgit appreciated against the currencies of most of its trading partners in the third quarter of 2025, said the central bank on Friday (Nov 14).

"In the third quarter of 2025, the ringgit appreciated by 0.8 per cent on a nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) basis against the currencies of Malaysia's major trading partners," said central bank governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour during a briefing on Malaysia's third quarter economic and financial developments on Friday.

NEER measures the ringgit's performance against a basket of currencies of Malaysia's major trading partners.

Ringgit appreciated by 8.2 per cent against the US dollar, 7.8 per cent against the Korean won, 6.8 per cent against the Japanese yen, and 3.6 per cent against the Singapore dollar.

Abdul Rasheed added that the ringgit's movement was driven by a mix of both domestic and external factors.

He pointed to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy easing in September, expectations of further rate cuts amid concerns over the US economy's outlook, and a reduction in tariff-related uncertainties as factors supporting the currency.

On the domestic front, he said the country's positive economic prospects, together with the government's commitments on structural reforms and fiscal sustainability have become "more visible".

"This will continue to provide medium-term support to the ringgit. Central Bank Malaysia will continue to ensure the orderly functioning of the domestic foreign exchange market and two-way flow through the coordinate efforts with the government and corporates," he added.

As at 4.34pm (Singapore time) on Friday, Google's currency exchange tracker showed that the ringgit was trading at 3.1752 against the Singapore dollar.

[[nid:725166]]

editor@asiaone.com