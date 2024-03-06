Malaysian silat exponent dies after kick by opponent during competition

Terengganu silat exponent Wan Muhammad Haikal died during a tournament at the Taman Coral Height Community Hall on Saturday (March 2), reported the New Straits Times (NST).

It is understood that he collapsed and lost consciousness after he was kicked by his opponent at Sukma 2024 (Malaysia Games).

The 21-year-old was immediately taken to Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

'I do not blame anyone'

Haikal's father, Wan Hussin, 61, told NST: "I felt uneasy after receiving multiple calls from the doctors as we drove to the hospital, but I remained composed so as not to alarm my wife."

Alas, the family's hopes that Haikal would pull through were crushed when they received the news of his death.

"My anxiety was put to rest when we received the call informing us of his death. We are sad but his time has come. I do not blame anyone and accept all that happened," Hussin said.

Recalling that he last saw his son in early January, he said Haikal - the fourth of five siblings - had planned to return home after the competition.

Deferred university education for silat

Haikal's elder sister, Wan Nor Haslinda, told local media that her brother had deferred his university education to compete in Sukma 2024, a biennial national multi-sport event involving young athletes from Malaysia.

"He was enthusiastic about participating in Sukma 2024 because this year was his last chance to represent Terengganu (at Sukma) as he had turned 21. But unfortunately, this happened," she told Bernama.

National Silat Federation (Pesaka) secretary-general Bibi Aishah Golbal Shah told Bernama that staff and medical personnel at the tournament provided first aid and oxygen until an ambulance arrived.

A spokesperson for the Seremban District Civil Defence Force said Haikal had been unconscious for 20 minutes at the scene and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) treatment.

"We initiated life-saving efforts with CPR before giving him one jolt with the defibrillator and kept him stable until he reached Tuanku Jaafar Hospital," the spokesperson told local media.

'Incident will be investigated'

The paramedics continued performing CPR until they reached the hospital, said the spokesperson.

Haikal was buried at his home village on Sunday morning, NST reported. The Terengganu state government also expressed their condolences.

Haikal was a potential medalist at Sukma, State Youth Development, Sports, and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim told local media.

Stating that this is the first such incident to occur in silat, he said in a statement: "The Terengganu State Sports Council will thoroughly investigate and scrutinise this incident. Follow-up actions will be taken."

