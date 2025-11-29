Malaysian teen learns of father's death during national exams, leads funeral and returns to school

A teenager from Penang, Malaysia, discovered that his father had died while sitting for his Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) exams.

Ahmad Khairrudin received the news after one of his papers, his school SMKA Syeikh Abdullah Fahim shared in a TikTok post on Nov 25.

In the video, the 17-year-old can be seen looking distressed, with a hand over his mouth, while others appear to comfort him.

"Leaving the examination hall full of hope… but what greeted him was the most heartbreaking news," the caption read. "The passing of a father while his son was still fighting for his future.

"Condolences to Ahmad Khairuddin (SPM candidate) on the loss of his beloved father, Ustaz Md Nor bin Jusoh. May the deceased be placed among the righteous, amin."

The video also shows Khairuddin leaving the premises in a school van and attending his father's funeral and leading funeral prayers, all while wearing his school uniform.

In a later clip, he can be seen lowering the coffin into the ground.

The video ends with Khairuddin back in school, seemingly sitting for his next paper.

@tvpsssmkasaf Keluar dari dewan peperiksaan dengan penuh harapan… namun yang menyambutnya ialah berita paling pilu. Perginya seorang ayah saat anaknya masih berjuang demi masa depan. Salam takziah kepada Ahmad Khairuddin (calon SPM) atas kehilangan ayah tercinta, Ustaz Md Nor bin Jusoh. Semoga al-Marhum ditempatkan dalam kalangan orang yang soleh. Amin 🤲 ♬ Heart touching sad piano - Yuda Pratama

Netizens were touched by the resilience Khairuddin showed in the face of tragedy.

"May Ahmad excel in the SPM and get a straight A++," a comment read.

Another read: "May success await you, young man."

The SPM takes place from Nov 3 to Dec 23 this year, and involves 413,372 students across 3,350 examination centres, according to Bernama.

It is the national examination all Form 5 secondary school students must take to graduate in Malaysia.

