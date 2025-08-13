Malaysian teachers caught vaping on school grounds may face fines, up to 2 years' jail

Teachers in Malaysia caught vaping or smoking within school premises may soon face legal action, including fines of up to RM10,000 (S$3,039) or imprisonment for up to two years.

Malaysia's education minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said there would be zero tolerance for teachers using vapes, especially in front of students, reported Malaysian news publication The Star on Tuesday (Aug 12).

She added that the behaviour violates Malaysia's teaching standards which emphasise the role of teachers as role models of good character.

"Teachers found vaping or smoking on school premises may be fined up to RM10,000 or face imprisonment of up to two years, in accordance with the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2024," said Fadhlina.

Fadhlina's response followed a query from Malaysian politician Nurul Amin Hamid regarding the measures being taken to address the growing vaping culture among school students, citing allegations that some teachers were openly vaping.

Fadhlina also shared that the education ministry is in the process of amending statutory sub-regulations on student discipline that would ban smoking, covering all forms of cigarettes, devices, electronic tools, and liquids related to vaping.

"This new amendment is in line with the enforcement of the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2024, which was gazetted by the Health Ministry on Oct 1, 2024," said Fadhlina.

"This prohibition includes the sale of vape products to those under the age of 18 and enforcement actions against premises selling vape products within 40 metres of a school boundary or fence."

