Malaysian tourists receive backlash for sending 1,200 Taobao parcels to China hotel

A Malaysian tour group in China has sparked online criticism for their behaviour after they reportedly sent about 1,200 Taobao orders to their hotel for collection.

The incident came to light after the group's travel agency shared a video of the incident on Chinese social media app, Xiaohongshu, showing staff at a hotel in Xi'an scrambling to match the parcels to the guests.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the video originated from a member of the tour group, Elva, who posted the group's shopping quest on April 27.

The post has since received over 1.2 million views and nearly 38,000 likes.

In her video, Elva shows their tour guide informing them about the delivery of 1,200 parcels.

She then apologises for the additional work caused to hotel staff, while showing the employees trying to match the delivery orders against what appears to be guest lists.

Parcels are seen strewn across the lobby and on the reception counter.

The video ends after showing a woman dragging a bag allegedly filled with about 50 parcels back to her room.

While comments on the posts were muted after Elva turned off commenting, the 39 comments posted before she did so were mostly light-hearted, with some recounting their own similar experiences.

Responding to a comment which said that not all hotels in China would entertain orders in such bulk, Elva again acknowledged the hotel staff for their patience.

However, the mood on Xiaohongshu was less forgiving, with social media users in China criticising the group for being inconsiderate towards the hotel staff and other guests.

"They are not your personal parcel managers," one user wrote, with another saying that such behaviour would have caused the staff to incur additional working hours at the expense of their own commitments.

The travel agency's video post has since been removed.

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editor@asiaone.com