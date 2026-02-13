Malaysian woman reportedly dismembered, body parts found in housing estate rubbish dump

Body parts of a woman, believed to be dismembered, were found in a housing estate rubbish dump in Taman Indah Permai, Kota Kinabalu, on Thursday (Feb 12) morning.

A trash collector was handling a garbage bag around 7am when an arm fell out, prompting him to call the police.

The police later found a head and torso at another site near the first location, reported The Star.

The victim is believed to have been dismembered into at least seven parts with a sharp tool at a separate location, before the parts were bagged and disposed off in different places, the report said.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday (Feb 12), Kota Kinabalu district police chief Kasim Muda said they are investigating a murder case after several parts of human body were discovered in the housing area.

They received information about the incident at about 8am on Feb 12, and preliminary examination found that some parts of the victim's body were found in trash cans and that all parts found are believed to belong to the same victim.

"The identity of the victim has not yet been established and efforts are being carried out to trace the family," the statement said.

In another statement posted on Friday (Feb 13), Kasim said that two Malaysian men, aged 71 and 20, have been arrested for alleged murder.

They are assisting with investigations.

Police said that a number of items including a mobile phone, clothes believed to have been worn by the victim during the incident and a gold-coloured Nissan X-Trail were also confiscated.

"Preliminary investigations found that the main suspect admitted to being involved in the incident and stated that the motive was believed to be caused by conflict of personal relationships and demands of dowry money," said the police.

[[nid:729678]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com