Malaysian woman with disability sells burgers to make a living, wins hearts and inspires others

One Malaysian woman refuses to let her disability come between her and her dreams.

Jaheerah Nadzri, also known as Eerah, has recently gone viral for running a burger stall Eerah Burger in spite of her disability.

The 29-year-old vendor first caught the attention of netizens online after appearing in a video uploaded onto Facebook, showcasing her culinary skills.

The video, posted by Malaysian food guide KL Foodie on Saturday (Oct 21), has since garnered more than five million views and more than 7,000 comments at the time of writing.

In the three-minute video, Eerah is seen taking the OP's order with a bright smile.

She then demonstrates how she makes her signature dish Burger Kahwin Special, which roughly translates to 'Special Wedding Burger' and is made up of beef, chicken, eggs and cheese.

Once done, she walks over to the man's table to deliver his order, and is once again seen with a huge smile on her face.

Her father, Nadzri Abdul Majid, also makes an appearance in the video, and according to KL Foodie, they run the stall daily at Kota Warisan Sepang from 6pm to midnight, with Saturdays off.

A father's hopes for his child

Eerah's father, shared in an interview with Malaysian news outlet Sinar Harian, that Eerah is his only daughter and the youngest among his four children.

The 66-year-old also shared that because of his daughter's condition, he would support and accompany her in any way he could.

"She has never been employed as she lacks the qualifications to do so, but the main reason is that her physical condition requires her to seek help from those around her," he explained.

This condition has prevented Eerah from being able to drive a car or ride a motorcycle and has made it difficult for her to communicate with others.

Even so, as a father, Nadzri wishes the best for Eerah and hopes that one day she will be able to make a living independently and have a family of her own.

He also frequently reminds her siblings to look out for her, especially after he passes on.

Winning hearts online

Eerah has a TikTok account, and through that platform, she shares how she lives a normal life despite her disability.

Many netizens, even from Singapore, are amazed at her determination to work hard and make an honest living for herself.

"Sending you love from Singapore. I'd love to meet you someday," one user said.

"I'm so moved by her determination to make a living for herself," another commented.

