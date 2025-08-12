Malaysian woman faints multiple times after crash kills 2 children, 2 grandchildren

Upon hearing the news that four of her family members had died in a car crash at Gua Musang, a devastated Malaysian woman fainted four times.

Shahima Hamid, 54, fainted thrice in her Kelantan home on Monday (Aug 11) after learning of the accident reported the New Straits Times.

The mother of eight fainted again at the hospital when identifying the bodies of her son, Muhammad Faiz Nor Amran, 31, daughter Nor Aina, 21, and her grandsons Muhammad Aryan Fattah Abdul Qayyum, 5, and Muhammad Aydan Fattah, 4.

Nor Aina was the family's only daughter, and had just returned home from university for her semester break, according to the report.

The family were travelling in a car driven by Muhammad Faiz's wife Tuan Nor Syuhada Mohd Zain, reported Bernama. The 23-year-old survived, but sustained serious head and chest injuries.

They were returning to their home in Kelantan from Selangor when the incident occurred on Monday morning.

Local police said the car had skidded and collided with a trailer lorry.

Dashcam footage from the lorry circulating on social media shows the white car suddenly entering the opposite lane and crashing into the lorry.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department said five people were trapped in the car. The driver was found in critical condition, and the four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The four were buried together in a single grave on Monday night.

The police said the case is currently under investigation.

[[nid:721266]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com