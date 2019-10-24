Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car

PHOTO: Facebook/Chong Seow Hong
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

We’re all used to being packed like sardines in our daily commutes, but one woman in Puchong took it to the extreme when she tried to squeeze at least 10 children into her car.

In a video uploaded on Facebook on Oct 22, the woman could be seen adjusting the position of three primary school children in the boot of a hatchback that was already cluttered with school bags.

As the kids struggled to find a space to sit, seven more children exited the vehicle from the front and rear doors. Five of them began to walk down the road with their bags in tow while the remaining children clambered around the car boot.

There appeared to be more children in the back seat of the car, but the total number of passengers is not confirmed. 

JPJ 交通部在睡觉?

Posted by Chong Seow Hong on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

The video, which garnered over 23,000 shares at the time of writing, sparked concern and outrage among Malaysian netizens, with many slamming the woman for child endangerment.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

However, some also placed the blame on the children's parents.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

The head of SJKC Kheng Chee Puchong's parents' association, Li Weihong, confirmed to Oriental Daily News that the primary school students in the video were from the school and said that the woman was a childcare provider who was picking the children up after school.

While the matter is out of the school's jurisdiction as it took place after school hours, the parents' association is offering their assistance.

The parents of the children in the video have lodged complaints with the childcare provider after being contacted by the parents' association.

The children involved have also been counselled.

"From the video, you can see that the students did not know how dangerous the situation was, and even found it fun, laughing and playing as they climbed into the car boot," Li said.

"We have contacted the students in the video to educate them on the importance of traffic safety, how to respond to situations and proper knowledge of traffic rules."

ALSO READ: Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
malaysia car traffic offences Children and Youth parenting

Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
