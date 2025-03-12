Malaysian woman stunned to find car trapped among diners after car park turns into outdoor eatery at night

A Malaysian driver found herself in an unexpected predicament when she returned to her car, only to find it stuck in the middle of a busy dining crowd.

A video of the incident, shared on the woman's TikTok on Sunday (Mar 9), showed a crowd dining in an outdoor area with a black car parked among the tables.

The video has since garnered over 776,800 views with over 56,000 likes.

In her caption, the woman explained that when she first parked her car in the morning, there were still many vehicles around hers.

@r4dicalthoughts Tadi waktu aku park ramai je kereta lain sebelah, aku datang balik terus 🥲🥲🥲💀💀 ♬ tob tobi tob - wsszx.7

However, by nightfall, she was surprised to find all the other cars gone, and that the parking area had been converted into an open-air eatery.

In the comments section, several netizens pointed out that this is a common sight in Malaysia, while others suggested she remove her car only after the eatery had closed for the day due to the large number of diners.

Some also found the scene humorous, commenting that the woman could turn this into a money-making opportunity by offering diners a "taxi ride" home after their meals.

Another suggested that she could ask for a part-time job and "work for a few hours" as she waited.

