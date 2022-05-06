Malaysian woman takes 18 days of leave in over a month for 'pimples, itchy hair and headaches'

What excuses do you think should be allowed for taking leave from work?

For Wilson Kek, the boss of fast food stall Aki Onigiri in Malaysia, dealing with workers taking time off isn't easy.

On April 25, he shared in a Facebook post that one of his employees took 18 days of leave in over a month.

According to him, the 36-year-old employee cited various issues such as "headaches, stomach pains, sister visiting, mother falling ill, fainting, pimple pains and itchy hair" as reasons for her absences at work.

He shared screenshots of the WhatsApp messages he received from her.

"I'm sorry boss, my stomach hurts very badly now, I can't go to work," one of her messages read.

Another message from the employee stated, "I'm sorry boss, I can't come to work tomorrow because my sister came to me for something."

In his replies, Kek was more than accommodating with the employee's requests. But when she started to excuse herself from work every other day, he realised something was amiss and reminded her of her frequent absences.

Eventually, she told him: "Sorry boss, I won't continue working here. The job's too tiring and pays too little."

Many netizens felt that the man was too lenient with his staff. "Boss, you're too kind," one wrote. "If I lose my job in the future, I'll apply [for a job with you]."

Similarly, another netizen asked Kek if he would hire him, telling him in jest that he "seldom asks to take leave".

"A month isn't necessary for [this employee's] 'pattern' to show up, you were really unlucky for hiring her!" One netizen stated. "If it were me, after [giving her] three chances, it would be game over."

Kek also felt that he had been too lenient and shared his own thoughts on the matter.

"It's strange enough that you're still begging for a job at 36," Kek wrote, addressing the employee.

"If you sit in a corner and cry that the pay is too little and the work is too difficult but can't even come for half of a full month of employment, do you really feel that you don't have a problem?"

"Nowadays, workers are really something," Kek said.

He also asked: "How do bosses deal with such employees?"

With the employee's prolonged absence at work, she had burdened other colleagues and made the company lose money before she decided to quit, Kek noted as he questioned how her salary should be calculated.

