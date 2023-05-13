Malaysian woman traumatised after friend breastfed her baby without consent.

Picture this: You're a new mom, you've got your hands full (literally), and suddenly you catch someone else in the act of breastfeeding your baby without your consent.

It's the stuff of nightmares. But for one poor Malaysian mother, this nightmare was a recurring one.

On Tuesday (May 9), TikTok user Afieqahhasanah took to social media to share the traumatising experience involving a close friend of hers who crossed a major line by breastfeeding her baby without her consent, not once, but twice.

https://www.tiktok.com/@afieqahhasanah/video/7231141808443591943

In the three-minute video, which has since garnered nearly three million views and over 250 thousand likes, she addressed that the incident took place during a family event that occurred during the first week of May.

She said that she had left her child, Haider, to the care of her friend for a while, as she was busy preparing for the event that day. She didn't think much of it but was stunned when she later caught her close friend breastfeeding her child.

"At the time, I was busy carrying things, and when I arrived, she asked me for Haider, so I just gave him because she was someone close to me. I didn't expect that she could do such a thing," said the user.

She added: "But suddenly while I was carrying those things, I saw that she was like, doing something at the back in an open surau. Turns out, she was breastfeeding Haider."

Incident affected her emotionally

When confronted, the friend explained that they only did so because the child was crying. She finds it hard to believe and reveals that this incident has emotionally and mentally affected her.

"I don't know lah. Her excuse was that my baby was crying but actually my son was just breastfed by me," said Afieqahhasanah.

"So I couldn't accept her excuse and I don't know lah, until when I'll be haunted by this incident. Which mother can accept her baby being directly breastfed by someone else while the mother herself has breastmilk?" added the woman.

She says that it's difficult for her to trust other people now, even more so when her friend was caught breastfeeding her child for the second time.

In the clip, she said: "It's difficult for me to trust other people now. I'm very disheartened. I take good care of my children, ensuring that nobody randomly kiss or hug them because I'm afraid of them getting infected by diseases."

"She was caught not once but twice. I caught her breastfeeding my baby during the first time. The second time, it was with my mother. Now, I'm having a tough time shaking it off my mind," expressed the user.

As for the comments section of the video, numerous netizens expressed their anger towards the close friend's action and extended their sympathy towards the woman for what she had to endure.

Let's hope it doesn't happen for the third time.

