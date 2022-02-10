Malaysian worker calls cops after finding 'body' wrapped in blanket and plastic

A waste management worker in Malaysia called the police when he found what he thought was a body wrapped in a blanket and plastic, The Star reported.

Shah Alam OCPD Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib told local media that the incident happened at around 3pm on Tuesday (Feb 8).

"We received a call from a Kumpulan Darul Ehsan Bhd waste management worker, claiming that he had found a body there. A forensic team from Selangor police was immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct further investigations," he said in a statement on Feb 9.

The suspicious "body" wrapped in plastic. PHOTO: Facebook/Cendawan Cheese

When the forensic team arrived on the scene, they opened up the sheet and plastic.

Instead of a body, the team uncovered a wax doll shaped like a woman.

The Assistant Commissioner added: "We have classified the case as no offence disclosed, as we have found no criminal element in the case. The public has been advised not to speculate on images related to the case that have since been circulated on social media."

