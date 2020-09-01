Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

PHOTO: Twitter/My_CrimeWatch
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

It's not about how hard you get knocked down, it's how fast you get up. And this motorcyclist certainly recovered in style after wiping out in a car crash — by showing off his silat moves right then and there.

Footage of the accident, which reportedly took place at Kepong, Kuala Lumpur on Jan 6, showed the motorcyclist riding straight into a silver Perodua hatchback, which appeared to have the right of way at the intersection.

Despite being flung off his motorcycle from the impact, he stood back up, seemingly unhurt.

He then sunk into several poses reminiscent of silat, an indigenous Southeast Asian martial art, right in the middle of the busy intersection.

The motorcyclist was so absorbed in flexing some martial arts that he paid no heed to two other motorcyclists who had stopped to assist him and prop up his damaged bike. He also appeared unperturbed that the silver Perodua was driving off without even checking on him.

His bizarre behaviour left Malaysians scratching their heads and trying to guess just what he was thinking. Their theories ranged from the probable to the impossible and included everything from drug-use to being possessed by a ghost.

"He wants to fight the pain from the fall. That's why he's doing silat."
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
"That healing technique…"
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
A ghost entered his body for a while.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
If it's not methamphetamine, it has to be marijuana.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
Is he high or what? 
PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Jokes aside, being able to walk away from a car accident — or strike some silat poses — does not mean that you aren't injured.

According to US-based neurosurgeon Ofer M. Zikel, car crash victims may not notice symptoms right away, even if they have suffered from injuries such as concussions.

Some people may also only feel pain after their adrenaline rush has worn off

If you have been involved in a car accident, look out for unusual symptoms including headache, neck pain, nausea or dizziness and seek medical help if needed.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
malaysia Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she&#039;s turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays
How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she's turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute

SERVICES