Malaysians with Singapore driving licence soon able to buy subsidised Ron95 fuel

Malaysian citizens holding Singapore driving licenses will soon gain access to their country's new Budi95 fuel subsidy scheme.

The initiative, which begins on Sept 30, allows citizens with Malaysia-registered vehicles to purchase Ron95 petrol at only RM1.99 (S$0.60) a litre, while non-citizens with cars registered in the country can do so at the unsubsidised rate of RM2.60.

Those with vehicles registered in the neighbouring countries of Singapore and Thailand can only access Ron97 fuel, costing RM3.21 per litre.

As the Budi95 scheme is linked to MyKad, Malaysia's ID system, and Malaysian driving licences, it excluded those working in Singapore with the latter country's driving licenses.

Following recent online discontentment, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke announced on Sept 25 that they will soon be included, provided they refuel Malaysia-registered cars.

"Although the Budi95 system is mainly aimed at Malaysians with MyKad and valid local licences, many Malaysians who cross the Causeway to work in Singapore have to get a Singapore licence," he said, according to China Press.

As the two licence systems are not connected, this group of Malaysians have been left out, but the Malaysian government is working to fix this issue, Loke added.

He assured: "Although they will not be able to immediately utilise the Budi95 fuel subsidy scheme starting Sept 30, don't worry, the government will not forget them."

More details will be released next week.

