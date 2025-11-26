Malaysia's anti-graft agency to probe bribery allegations against PM's former aide

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia's anti-graft agency will investigate bribery allegations made against a former senior aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has faced questions over his commitment to tackling corruption since coming to office three years ago.

Wednesday's announcement came a day after Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin resigned as Anwar's senior political secretary, citing an attempt to attack him with allegations that could damage the government. He did not detail the allegations, but said he would defend himself "against this attack".

Both Shamsul Iskandar and Albert Tei, the businessman who made the bribery allegations, will be summoned for questioning, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Azam Baki said in a statement.

"In addition, MACC will call all other relevant parties for the purpose of gathering the necessary evidence," he said.

Anwar, who took office in 2022 on an anti-corruption platform, has faced accusations of backsliding on promised reforms. He has said he remains committed to fighting graft.

On Wednesday, Anwar said in a statement he had accepted the resignation, and that the MACC was "free to conduct an investigation immediately, without any external interference."

Shamsul Iskandar is a senior member of Anwar's People's Justice Party, having previously served as a lawmaker and deputy minister. He had been Anwar's senior political secretary since December 2022 and is regarded as one of the premier's most trusted advisers.

News portal Malaysiakini reported on Tuesday that Tei had alleged he spent RM629,000 (S$197,380) on renovations and furnishings for two properties linked to Shamsul Iskandar, among other personal expenses.

Tei confirmed the allegations in the report to Reuters but declined to comment on the MACC probe, saying on Wednesday that he had not yet received any official notice from the anti-graft agency.

Corruption charges were filed against Tei in June after he admitted paying bribes to multiple lawmakers from Sabah state to try to secure mining licenses in the eastern state.

The allegations against Shamsul Iskandar come just before a regional election in Sabah on Saturday, which is seen as an early test of support for Anwar ahead of national polls that must be held by the first quarter of 2028.

