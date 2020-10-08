Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim says to meet King next week to prove majority

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Oct 8) said he will meet with the country's King next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Datuk Seri Anwar in a statement said the King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin had agreed to grant him an audience on Tuesday (Oct 13), when he will present documentation "of the strong and convincing majority" of Members of Parliament backing his claim to the premiership.

“His Majesty has granted me an audience on Tuesday, Oct 3, 2020, God-willing. In that meeting, I will present a strong and convincing majority of parliamentarians, as I have mentioned before.

“I hope Malaysians will remain calm and pray from their homes or at their workplaces respectively, as well as respect the recovery movement control order (MCO), ” he said in a statement.