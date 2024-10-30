Malaysia's ex-PM Najib not acquitted for graft and money laundering charges in 1MDB corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR — Jailed former prime minister Najib Razak will have to mount a defence against charges relating to receiving gratifications from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that were deposited into his bank accounts, as well as money laundering charges.

On Wednesday (Oct 30), Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah at the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered Najib to answer charges on grounds that the former prime minister was neither misled nor prejudiced concerning the charges against him.

"I find the charges fulfil all the legal criteria under the Criminal Procedure Code," said Justice Collin, noting that the charges against Najib are valid.

Najib, 71, had faced four counts of abusing his position for receiving illicit funds of RM2.28 billion (S$690 million) from the coffers of 1MDB and 21 counts of money-laundering involving the same monies.

The abuse of power offences were allegedly committed at an AmIslamic Bank Berhad branch, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014. The money laundering offences were allegedly committed at the same location between March 22 and Aug 30, 2013.

On Oct 24, Najib publicly apologised to all Malaysians in a statement read by his son Nizar Najib over the 1MDB scandal, which occurred during his tenure as prime minister and finance minister.

Najib said he did not realise that money sent to his bank accounts came from 1MDB funds.

"I am still in deep shock knowing now the extent of the wretched and unconscionable shenanigans, and illegal things that happened in 1MDB. I deeply regret what has taken place," Najib said in the letter read out by his son.

On Oct 25, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim "welcomed" the apology after being quizzed by reporters.

Najib, who has served 24 months in prison, had originally been serving a 12-year jail sentence since August 2022 for his graft conviction involving RM42 million tied to a 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International.

However, in January 2024, a Pardons Board chaired by the outgoing king decided to halve Najib's jail term that allows him to be freed from prison on Aug 23, 2028.

In 2023, Najib was acquitted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on charges of abusing his power by tampering with an audit on the scandal-ridden sovereign wealth fund in 2016.

Najib faces another two ongoing criminal cases. He is accused of laundering RM27 million belonging to SRC International, and committing breach of trust involving RM6.6 billion in government funds paid to Abu Dhabi's government-owned International Petroleum Investment Company.

