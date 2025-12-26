Award Banner
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib ordered to serve 15 years in jail in 1MDB case

Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak hold banners featuring his portrait outside the Palace of Justice, as the high court will deliver its verdict on Najib, in Putrajaya, Malaysia in Putrajaya, Malaysia December 26, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 26, 2025 1:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysian court on Friday (Dec 26) sentenced former premier Najib Razak to serve 15 years in prison after convicting him on multiple counts of abuse of power and money laundering over his role in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The judge sentenced Najib to 15 years in jail on each of the four counts of abuse of power and five years in prison for each of the 21 charges of money laundering, all of which would be served concurrently.

Najib, 72, has been in prison since August 2022 after a conviction in an earlier case involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which he co-founded in 2009 while premier. 

He has denied wrongdoing.    

