Malaysia's Petronas reports fire at SSGP pipeline

Malaysian state energy company Petronas reported a fire at the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) near Lawas on Wednesday (Nov 16) afternoon, which the Borneo Post online said led to an explosion that killed one person and injured two others.

Petronas could not immediately be reached to comment on the reported fatality and injuries.

The incident is believed to have involved a third-party contractor performing work unrelated to pipeline operations, and a police report has been lodged, Petronas said in a statement.

The 512-kilometre (318 miles) Sabah-Sarawak line transports gas from the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal to Petronas' liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex at Bintulu, where LNG is exported.

In October, the company declared force majeure on the gas supply to one of its liquefaction terminals, Malaysia LNG Dua, due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement at the Sabah-Sarawak pipeline on Sept 21.