Malaysia's Petronas says fuel supply secured at stations until June-end

Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday (April 15) that fuel supply at all its stations is secured until the end of June.

The company said it is actively managing its supply chain to ensure sufficient stock across its network amid the global energy crisis due to the Middle East war.

Around 50 per cent of Malaysia's fuel needs are being supplied by Petronas Dagangan, the parent firm said.

Malaysia has pledged to boost the use of biodiesel to deal with the supply constraints as its economy comes under increasing strain from the Middle East crisis.

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