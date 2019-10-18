Malaysia's PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Oct 17) said Malaysia will proceed with the 4km Johor Baru to Singapore rail line.

His comments about the Rapid Transit System (RTS) rail link followed that of Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Tuesday that details of the project will be decided by the Malaysian Cabinet within two weeks.

Tun Dr Mahathir said when asked by reporters on Thursday: "We will proceed with the RTS but we will take some time."

Asked if this meant the Malaysian government had resolved a land dispute involving a plot in Bukit Chagar, Johor, owned by the state's ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Dr Mahathir declined to provide a firm answer, Malaysiakini news site reported.

"That is something which will be announced later," he said.

The RTS line would link Johor Baru's Bukit Chagar Station to the upcoming Woodlands North Station in Singapore.