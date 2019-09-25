Malaysia's police say Jho Low's whereabouts known, aim to bring him in by year end

Investigators have named Jho Low as a key figure in the scandal at state fund 1MDB, which US and Malaysian prosecutors say was used to siphon hundreds of millions of dollars.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police said on Wednesday (Sept 25) they know the location of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and hope to bring him back by the end of the year to help in investigations into a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Investigators have named Low, better known as Jho Low, as a key figure in the scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which US and Malaysian prosecutors say was used to siphon off hundreds of millions of dollars.

"I will try my best to expedite (the process)... hopefully we can get him back by the end of the year," police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said at a forum broadcast live on television.

