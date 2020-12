KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp has reported that a worker died on Saturday (Dec 12) due to Covid-19, the first death since the outbreak at its dormitories and factories in October.

The world’s largest glove maker told Reuters in an email that the 29-year-old worker from Nepal had worked at its manufacturing facility in Klang, 40 km west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, for more than two years.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.