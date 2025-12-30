Man, 32, missing after falling from Second Link bridge; search operation underway

Search operations are under way after a man went missing following a reported fall from the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex on Sunday (Dec 28).

In a statement on Dec 29, Johor Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said the department received a call at about 8.35pm about a man who fell at the 1.3km mark of the bridge, reported The Star.

A total of 51 personnel from various departments and agencies have been mobilised in a search-and-rescue operation to locate the man, reported Bernama.

The operation involved the Marine Operations Force, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, as well as officers from the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters.

Officers noted that several handwritten notes, believed to contain apologies to the man's children, were also found on his motorcycle, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Despite the ongoing search, Malaysian officials reported no progress and added that the Singapore authorities have also been notified, as the man is believed to have drifted into Singapore waters along with the currents.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

[[nid:693152]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com