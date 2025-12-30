Award Banner
Award Banner
malaysia

Man, 32, missing after falling from Second Link bridge; search operation underway

Man, 32, missing after falling from Second Link bridge; search operation underway
Several handwritten notes, believed to contain apologies to his children, were found on the man's motorcycle.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONDecember 30, 2025 9:10 AMBYKoh Xing Ying

Search operations are under way after a man went missing following a reported fall from the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex on Sunday (Dec 28). 

In a statement on Dec 29, Johor Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said the department received a call at about 8.35pm about a man who fell at the 1.3km mark of the bridge, reported The Star. 

A total of 51 personnel from various departments and agencies have been mobilised in a search-and-rescue operation to locate the man, reported Bernama. 

The operation involved the Marine Operations Force, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, as well as officers from the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters. 

Officers noted that several handwritten notes, believed to contain apologies to the man's children, were also found on his motorcycle, reported Sin Chew Daily. 

Despite the ongoing search, Malaysian officials reported no progress and added that the Singapore authorities have also been notified, as the man is believed to have drifted into Singapore waters along with the currents. 

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

[[nid:693152]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com

Drowningssecond linkJohorMissing
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.