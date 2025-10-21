Man allegedly stabs woman to death in JB workers' hostel before taking his life

A foreign woman was found dead after being reportedly stabbed by her former boyfriend at a workers' hostel along Jalan Austin Heights, Johor Bahru, on Monday (Oct 20).

In a statement on Tuesday (Oct 21), Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that police were notified of the murder at about 7.50pm, reported The Star.

"Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred around 7.40pm and involved a 33-year-old victim who sustained multiple stab and slash wounds," ACP Raub said.

According to Sin Chew Daily, scratch marks were found on her body.

"We also found the body of a male foreigner, believed to be the victim's former boyfriend, at the scene. He is suspected to have taken his own life after killing her," added ACP Raub.

He noted that both were Myanmar nationals, and their bodies have been sent to hospital for post-mortem.

Reports said that during the alleged attack, a 23-year-old foreign woman and a 27-year-old local man were injured while trying to intervene.

They are in a stable condition, police said.

In a video posted to Xiaohongshu on Oct 20, several police officers can be seen at the scene following the incident, with onlookers gathered nearby.

Based on the video, the incident is believed to have occurred in an area filled with eateries and entertainment outlets, such as family karaoke joints.

The case is being investigated and the police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Johor Bahru South police hotline.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

[[nid:718153]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com