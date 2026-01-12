Man arrested after pointing toy gun at another driver on KL expressway

A 60-year-old man was arrested after brandishing a toy pistol at a fellow driver while driving on an expressway in Kuala Lumpur.

The incident occurred on Sunday (Jan 11), according to Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook, who said that the police received a report after a video of the incident went viral.

In the video, the driver of a red Mazda SUV is seen extending his arm out of the window, wielding a pistol-like object and pointing it towards a car in the next lane.

Investigations are going on, Hoo said. In Malaysia, it it illegal to import or possess an imitation weapon without a valid licence.

The suspect, who was arrested about three hours after the report was lodged, admitted to being the driver and said that he had used the gun in a fit of rage as the other car had cut across his without signalling.

Two toy pistols and the SUV have been seized, the police said.

Checks by the police also showed that the suspect is unemployed and that he has five criminal records.

@jejarisepuluh boleh melayang nyawa kau dek kalau polis nampak ♬ Dramatic - Syafeea library

