Malaysian man arrested for wielding meat cleaver during dispute over unpaid meals in viral video

Malaysian police have arrested a man for wielding a meat cleaver and damaging property after being asked to settle unpaid bills at a restaurant.

The incident occurred at a seafood restaurant in Telok Panglima Garang in Selangor on Wednesday (April 8) at around 3.30pm according to Malaysian media.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was captured on video running out of the restaurant and chasing another man while swinging the cleaver in one hand.

In a statement on Thursday, Kuala Langat district police chief Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said the suspect behaved aggressively towards officers and patrol vehicles while armed with a meat cleaver and a rattan stick.

It is understood that the suspect had turned violent after a restaurant employee asked him to pay for previous meals at the restaurant.

"Initial investigations also revealed that the suspect had damaged three vehicles belonging to members of the public in the surrounding area," the police chief said, adding that the suspect also damaged various items in the restaurant.

He was detained by officers at the scene and subsequently taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for examination, Akmalrizal said.

The suspect is being investigated for using criminal force to deter or prevent a public servant from carrying out his duties.

He is also being investigated for mischief and the possession of a dangerous weapon in a public place without lawful authority.

Malaysian police urged members of the public with any information on the incident to contact the Kuala Langat district police headquarters.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com