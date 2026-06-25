Man catches fire after setting Johor eatery ablaze

A man's alleged attempt to torch an eatery in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, took an unexpected turn after he accidentally set himself on fire while trying to flee the scene.

CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media shows two masked men wearing helmets entering the nasi kandar restaurant and splashing red paint and what appeared to be flammable liquid across the premises.

According to the CCTV timestamp, the incident took place on Friday (June 19) at around 3.30am.

As the pair prepared to leave, one of the men can be seen igniting the fuel, but flames were seen catching his leg as he ran away, forcing him to flee while on fire.

Johor Bahru South district police chief Raub Selamat said a report was received from the eatery's 30-year-old operator following the incident, reported Bernama.

He added that police are searching for two suspects believed to have carried out the attack at the restaurant in Bandar Dato' Onn, just a day before its scheduled official opening.

"The incident resulted in losses estimated at RM200,000 (S$62,765), and the cause of the incident is still unknown," said Raub.

Meanwhile, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency call at 3.43am and dispatched personnel to the scene, though the blaze had already been extinguished before firefighters arrived.

Eatery opens as scheduled after overnight blaze

The restaurant had previously announced plans to offer free food to visitors during its official opening on June 20, according to the New Straits Times.

The restaurant owner, who declined to be named, said the fire disrupted final preparations for the launch, but workers managed to complete repairs within a day.

"This allowed us to proceed as scheduled. We opened our doors as planned, and now we are operating our group's ninth branch here," he said, adding that they are cooperating with investigators and awaiting the outcome of the police probe.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of Malaysia's Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com