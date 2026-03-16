Man hacked to death by 3 assailants near Johor restaurant; manhunt on for suspects

A Malaysian man died after he was chased and attacked by three assailants outside a restaurant in Johor last Friday (March 13).

The slashing incident occurred at about 7.40pm in the town of Bukit Kangkar, said Tangkak district police chief Roslan Mohd Talib.

Police investigations found that the victim, a 38-year-old man, had run from the eatery to a house, where the three attackers struck at him again with machetes.

The victim reportedly sustained severe injuries to his hands, legs and back, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, reported the New Straits Times.

Roslan said the case is being investigated for murder, and the police are tracking down the three suspects.

The deceased has been identified by Malaysian media outlets as Tong Weisheng (transliteration).

Tong's mother, surnamed Jin, told reporters her son was meeting someone at a restaurant to "negotiate" a dispute, and he had sent her a text message saying that all was well.

But she later received a call informing that her son was injured.

Jin believes the attack was premediated and intended to kill, according to China Press.

The family revealed to the press at Tong's funeral procession on Monday that he had been asked to handle the "negotiation" by a parent whose child was supposedly being targeted by a gang in school.

They described Tong as humble, filial and helpful, and said he did not have any intention to seek trouble.

The family has also accused the perpetrators of pretending to be plainclothes police officers to threaten them to "drop the case", reported China Press.

At least 500 people reportedly turned up at the funeral procession to bid Tong a final farewell on Monday.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com