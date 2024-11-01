Man dies after leaping from bridge at JB checkpoint to evade immigration checks

A man died after he leapt from a bridge near the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine checkpoint in Johor Bahru yesterday (Oct 31) at approximately 4.48pm.

The man, a Sri Lankan factory operator in his 30s, jumped off the pedestrian bridge and fell to his death while attempting to avoid immigration checks, according to a statement made by the Johor Bahru South police on Facebook.

Footage of his fall circulating on social media showed the man squeezing through the glass panels of the bridge. He subsequently fell and landed head-first on a black car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics and his body was sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for an autopsy, said Malaysian authorities.

"There were no criminal elements found in the incident, and the case has been classified as a sudden death," said Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, reported The Star.

The authorities also appealed to those with relevant information on the incident to contact the Johor Bahru South police.

