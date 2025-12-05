Man dies after falling from 3rd floor of KL building while retrieving pickleball

A 32-year-old man fell to his death while retrieving a ball from the third floor of a building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday (Dec 2).

In a statement on Dec 3, the local district police chief confirmed that a report was received at about 9.43pm regarding a man who fell from a building in Pudu, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times.

"The deceased was playing pickleball on the third floor and had climbed over the court's fence to retrieve a ball and fell to the lower floor. The case has been classified as sudden death," said Wangsa Maju district police chief Mohamad Lazim Ismail in a statement.

According to CCTV footage of the incident and online comments, the victim is believed to have climbed over a fence to retrieve the ball and stepped onto a mesh netting, which was unable to support his weight.

The pickleball centre, Playa Racquet Club, where the incident is believed to have occurred, has also addressed the tragedy on their social media.

"We are deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at our TREC facility, which resulted in the loss of a life. At this time, we ask for understanding and compassion as we respect the privacy of the family and loved ones affected," the post read.

"We kindly urge the public to refrain from speculation while the appropriate authorities carry out their investigation."

