Man driving Singapore-registered EV allegedly charges vehicle in Malaysia without paying

After Singaporean drivers were seen filling their vehicles with Ron95 petrol — specially subsidised for Malaysians — netizens were quick to pounce on a man seen charging an electric vehicle in Tangkak, Malaysia, seemingly without paying.

First reported by paultan.org, known as Malaysia’s top source for automotive news, the BYD M3 electric van was seen at a Shell Recharge station in Tangkak, the first high-performance charging point in Malaysia.

The station consists of two 80kW DC fast-chargers with two CCS Type 2 connectors.

A flaw to note, however, is that the stations work on a pay-per-use basis, instead of per kWh. You reserve a lot for however long you need and pay for that only – the chargers don’t require authentication to be used.

Customers pay within the ParkEasy app so that the barriers on the lots will be lowered, and you can park in the designated lot and charge your EV.

In this case, the Singapore-registered van was seen parked within the two lots available, with barriers still raised. This led netizens to believe that the man was using the charging service without paying.

Managing Director of Shell Malaysia, Shairan Huzani, shared an image on his Instagram encouraging EV drivers not to follow suit in the behaviour exhibited.

According to paultan.org, the payment structure comprises a RM4 confirmation fee, RM20 every five minutes during the first 25, and RM20 for every five minutes thereafter.

This amounts to roughly RM244 (S$78) for an hour’s use, including the confirmation fee.

We here at CarBuyer Singapore of course do not condone the behaviour exhibited by the man. However a possible explanation for his actions could be that he did pay, but faulty barriers might have failed to lower.

Malaysian tech website lowyat.net also tried replicating the incident, in an attempt to prove the flaws in the setup by Shell. While some stations have staff standing by to assist EV drivers, perhaps a revision in the setup is ultimately what’s needed.

