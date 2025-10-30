Man suspected to be high on drugs allegedly sets own home on fire in Perak

A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly setting his own family home in Pengkalan Hulu, Perak on fire on Wednesday (Oct 29) morning.

According to Malay Mail, the suspect is believed to be under the influence of drugs when the incident occurred, which burnt through 65 per cent of the house.

Local police chief, Superintendent Zulkepli Ibrahim, said that a report was received at 1.08am regarding a blaze at a residential unit in the area.

"Initial investigations point to [an] act of the homeowner's own son, who was believed to be under the influence of drugs," said Zulkepli.

The police added that the suspect's mother was taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah for treatment of burns, requiring immediate surgery.

Local firefighters extinguished the fire at 2.30am, reported Bernama.

"Further investigations by a team from the Intelligence and Operations Branch of the Pengkalan Hulu police headquarters, assisted by police patrol units, led to the arrest of the suspect at 3.25am on the same day," said Zulkepli.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, reported Bernama.

He will be remanded for four days, until Nov 1, under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the magistrate's court.

[[nid:713902]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com