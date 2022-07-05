Man escapes on motorcycle naked after allegedly killing wife and baby in JB

A video circulating online of a man riding his motorcycle butt naked has recently caught the attention of the members of the public and the police alike.

But, shockingly, that's not the only reason why the police were hunting this individual down.

Aside from him appearing naked in public, the Malaysian police were also after him for allegedly murdering his wife and two-month-old infant in Kampung Bakar Batu, Johor Bahru yesterday (July 4).

According to a statement by Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat, the police received a report from a member of the public regarding two dead bodies at around 12.42pm yesterday.

A Harian Metro report had identified that the victims, Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman, 26, and her child, Hans Mohd Thakif Amir, were found lying lifelessly in a pool of blood near the front door of their home with their necks slit.

The 24-year-old male suspect, who is believed to be the husband and father of the two deceased, was arrested hours later at 2.45pm in Permas Jaya.

Raub Selamat added in the police statement that a red motorcycle and cleaver were seized during the arrest.

The man was discovered after a Facebook user uploaded a 15-second recording of the man riding his red motorcycle naked on a highway.

The video caught the attention of the police after going viral online, with many netizens expressing that they were baffled at the unusual sight. It was not reported why this man was riding his motorcycle naked.

The Facebook video has been since deleted.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

According to Rosman Ahmad, the father of the victim, his daughter and the male suspect had originally planned to hold a wedding reception on July 24.

When the news broke about the alleged double murders, this restaurant owner expressed his shock, not knowing what led up to this incident as he had never heard the couple argue before.

"This is so shocking. He has always been soft-spoken and respectful of his elders," he added, reported The Star.

The victim's mother Norazlinda Hamdan, 50, said that "my heart broke when I arrived and saw the police line. My Shirin and her baby are gone. But I have to redha (accept fate)."

Meanwhile in Singapore, one man was ordered to undergo treatment in lieu of jail time after being spotted riding his motorcycle in the nude last June.

